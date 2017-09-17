Perhaps the trick to a perfect street style look, is managing to coordinate with your surroundings. At least, that’s what actress-stylist-blogger Tina Leung did this weekend as she modeled a Molly Goddard dress
on the streets of London Fashion week. She contrasted the shimmery forest green off-the shoulder style against the neon green uniforms of London’s Men at Work. She is also talking on her phone, for an added effect that says, Fashion Blogger at Work.
This Street Style Star Coordinated Her Outfit with the Scenery
