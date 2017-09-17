This Street Style Star Coordinated Her Outfit with the Scenery

Photo: Nabile Quenum/Nabile Quenum

Perhaps the trick to a perfect street style look, is managing to coordinate with your surroundings. At least, that’s what actress-stylist-blogger Tina Leung did this weekend as she modeled a Molly Goddard dress

on the streets of London Fashion week. She contrasted the shimmery forest green off-the shoulder style against the neon green uniforms of London’s Men at Work. She is also talking on her phone, for an added effect that says, Fashion Blogger at Work.