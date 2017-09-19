Embrace Sequins for Day With a Bright, White Boot

Normally, street style isn’t concerned with such esoteric boundaries like “day looks” and “night looks.” But being covered in sequins is a hard look to pull off when the sun is shining, no matter how many front-row tickets you have.

Street style veteran Kate Foley shows us how in a demure millennial pink dress, paired with Olsen twin hair and heeled white boots. Don’t think of it as off-setting the sparkle (since the boots are equally eye-catching,) think of it as elevating the daytime midi into something more, what’s the word? Fabulous.