This Is the Perfect Look for the First Day of Fall

Whether you’re excited or not, the season of changing leaves and decorative gourds is officially upon us. And what better way to celebrate than swaddling yourself in layers of cozy knits? While this show attendee’s jacket is a mohair blazer-meets-cardigan hybrid, the idea remains the same: Piling on the warmth is definitely the way to go as temperatures drop. With similarly hued pants, another sweater tucked underneath, and a few slim gold rings, it’s a quiet way to make a very strong statement.
