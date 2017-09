The Latest on the Cut

5:30 p.m.

Jessica Biel’s ‘SoHo House for Kids’ Accused of Stealing $430,000 in Tips

Workers are suing for wage theft and a long list of other labor violations.

5:28 p.m.

Woman Who Allegedly Drugged and Robbed Rich Men Avoids Jail Time

Alexandra Martinez, who allegedly made off with several Rolex watches, took a plea deal.

5:12 p.m.

Mandy Moore Lands Her First Big Beauty Role

“It’s about figuring out how to make my outsides reflect my insides.”

5:03 p.m.

How to Wear a Corset Without Looking Like a Pirate Wench

Kim Jones makes waist-definers look sophisticated.

5:01 p.m.

We Taste-Tested and Ranked All the Burgers at New York Fashion Week

Service journalism at its finest.

4:36 p.m.

5 More Beauty Looks From the Runway to Try Now

From dramatic parts to floating eyeliner.

4:14 p.m.

Jane Fonda Will Walk in One of Paris’s Biggest Runway Shows in Years

It will quite literally, shut down the Champs-Élysées.

4:05 p.m.

Jon Hamm Was Not Intimidated by Trump Because He Is Also an ‘Alpha’ Male

The pair met at an SNL after-party.

4:05 p.m.

It’s Fall. Wear Plaid.

Ten non-lumberjack ways to embrace the pattern of the season.

3:34 p.m.

Here Is Jennifer Garner Crying Over Hamilton While on Laughing Gas

Jennifer Garner’s Instagram is perfect.

3:31 p.m.

Meet the Designer Deconstructing Traditional Chinese Techniques

Lujin Zhang is a name to watch.

2:54 p.m.

Here’s President Trump Pretending to Eat an Irma-Relief Sandwich

He also complained that his gloves were too small.

2:48 p.m.

3 Women Are Suing Google for Alleged Sex Discrimination

In a class-action suit, three plaintiffs accuse the tech giant of sex discrimination against its female employees.

1:57 p.m.

Go Ahead, Wear Showgirl-Style Feathers

Prada’s matching hat and skirt make a good case for plumes.

1:56 p.m.

When Kelsea Ballerini Isn’t Working Out to EDM, She’s Eating Chick-fil-A

“When I take care of myself, I’m just better: I’m better as an artist and a person.”

1:48 p.m.

Broad City and Freedom From the Flat Iron

Last night’s hair-straightening plotline cuts to the core of who Ilana is, and what the show is all about.

1:46 p.m.

Don’t Tell Me That Young People Can’t Fix Fashion

As sweeping changes occur, we need to be setting the bar higher, not cutting people off.

1:33 p.m.

Why Having a Best Friend Is Good for Your Health

Plenty of studies link social support with increased well-being, but some relationships make more of a difference than others.

1:14 p.m.

A Little Life Author Hanya Yanagihara on Her Perfume Obsession

Here are her 19 favorite scents.

12:33 p.m.

Ashley Graham and Kate Upton Partied Last Night at NYFW

Plus: Michael Kors, Rosario Dawson, Halsey.