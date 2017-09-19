Now Your Accidentally Mismatched Shoes Are Trendy

Welcome to “Extremes,” a series examining the outer edges of style.

When three wildly different, wildly popular brands embrace the same look, you know it’s a trend. And right now, Céline, Calvin Klein, and Moschino are all excited about mismatched shoes. It sounds crazy, but the idea actually seems to be making its way off the runway. Naomi Harris wore a pair at the Oscars earlier this year, as did Nicole Kidman at the Emmys on Sunday.

Celebrating in style: Nicole Kidman took the #Emmys win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for ‘Big Little Lies’ wearing a CALVIN KLEIN BY APPOINTMENT grenadine silk gazar dress, and CALVIN KLEIN #205W39NYC pink satin sandals with crystal detailing. #CKBA A post shared by CALVIN KLEIN (@calvinklein) on Sep 17, 2017 at 8:57pm PDT

There are two ways to go about wearing mismatched shoes in real life. If you really want to commit, you could splurge on a designer pair and rest secure in the knowledge that they were created to look good together. Or you could buy two pairs of affordable shoes and wear one of each. If you attempt the latter, look for a timeless silhouette you won’t mind owning twice, and make sure at least one pair is a neutral to ground the other, more colorful shoe.

Still unconvinced? Think of it as color-blocking on your feet, and it might start to seem less scary. Black-and-white is an easy combination for beginners, and you can add in more color — or even a pattern — once you’re feeling comfortable. Scroll ahead to get into the trend for yourself.

Designer Pairs That Come Mismatched

The Artsy Version

The soft pink juxtaposes nicely with the dramatic shapes. Buy Jacquemus Sandals $520, SSENSE

The Blingy Ones

The mismatched crystal embellishments make these worth the price. Buy Gucci Sandals $1,890, Matches Fashion

The Edgy Option

These have been a street-style trend for a while, but the straps give them a cool update. Buy Miu Miu Ballet Flats $670, Net-a-Porter

For Feeling Luxe While Running Errands

Shearling-trimmed loafers: so walkable and yet so fancy. Buy Fendi Loafers $1,100, Barneys New York

If You Want to Spend Under $500

High-concept and high-quality. Buy Mercedes Castillo Slippers $410, Net-A-Porter

If You’re Sick of Regular Oxfords

Jacquemus has really run with this trend. These derby lace-ups are slightly surreal in the best way. Buy Jacquemus Derbys $555, SSENSE

Affordable Options to Buy in Pairs

If You Want to Spend Under $60

Buy Allegra K $28, Amazon

At $28 per pair, this is an easy way to buy into the trend. Buy Allegra K $28, Amazon

The Metallic Pairing

Buy New Look Loafers $45 per pair , ASOS

Such Gucci vibes. Buy New Look Loafers $45 per pair , ASOS

Black and Yellow

Buy Topshop Heels $68 per pair , Topshop

Wear the classic black heels to work, but swap in one mustard yellow shoe when you want to go out. Buy Topshop Heels $68 per pair , Topshop

The Balenciaga-Inspired Option

Buy Steve Madden Boots $100 per pair , Steve Madden

Balenciaga has brought back the stretchy, clingy boot. Here’s a trendy way to fake the look on your own. Buy Steve Madden Boots $100 per pair , Steve Madden

The Most Wearable Boots

Buy Steve Madden Boots $130 per pair , Nordstrom

White boots are still incredibly trendy, and you need a black pair of boots for fall, so buying these in both colors is almost a practical choice. Almost. Buy Steve Madden Boots $130 per pair , Nordstrom

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.