It’s Fall. Wear Plaid.

Once in a while, a trend appears on the runway, trickles down to your local mall, and then lodges itself firmly inside your brain. Now Trending is our weekly roundup of where to buy that look that’s been haunting you.

Like gingham, plaid is a seasonal pattern that comes back every year, so it’s easy to overlook the moments when it becomes an actual trend. But this fall, there are plenty of plaids that go beyond the typical lumberjack shirt. Take the high-low skirt seen at J.Crew’s fall 2017 presentation as proof that tartan can be exciting, and scroll down to shop some other fresh takes on the pattern.

Best Under $50 Pick

All this needs is a pair of high-waisted jeans and chic flats. Buy ASOS Top $45, ASOS

For the Office

It’s a black pencil skirt! But, you know, autumnal. Buy Halogen Skirt $89, Nordstrom

The Well-Priced Blazer

The mint green, white, and black plaid is beautiful, and the price is right, too. Buy Cartonnier Blazer $138, Anthropologie

If You Must Have a Plaid Shirt

The wrap silhouette makes this much more interesting than a button-down — and flattering, too. Buy 3x1 Shirt $275, 3x1

The Investment Blazer

It’s slim fitted, comes in this mix of mustard yellow and brown that’s perfect for fall and the longer length in the back comes in handy in colder temps to double as a lighter jacket. Buy J.Crew Blazer $228, J.crew

The Nerdy Option

The cropped length makes these look great with ankle boots. Buy Isabel Marant Pants $310, Spring

The Two Trends-in-One Option

Military green and a hint of plaid — very of-the-moment. Buy Harvey Faircloth Jacket $475, Shopbop

The Designer Version That’s Actually Wearable

The slim fit and navy-blue color make these really chic. Buy Tibi Pants $450, Spring

The Sexy Approach

The open v-back detail adds a bit of unexpected va-va-voom. Buy Natasha Zinko Top $645, Matches Fashion

If You Want the Runway Version IRL

The multicolored plaid, the knit panel, and the asymmetrical hemline all give this skirt a ton of edge. Buy J.W. Anderson Skirt $1,065, Barneys New York

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.