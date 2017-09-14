It’s Fall. Wear Plaid.

Once in a while, a trend appears on the runway, trickles down to your local mall, and then lodges itself firmly inside your brain. Now Trending is our weekly roundup of where to buy that look that’s been haunting you.
Like gingham, plaid is a seasonal pattern that comes back every year, so it’s easy to overlook the moments when it becomes an actual trend. But this fall, there are plenty of plaids that go beyond the typical lumberjack shirt. Take the high-low skirt seen at J.Crew’s fall 2017 presentation as proof that tartan can be exciting, and scroll down to shop some other fresh takes on the pattern.
Best Under $50 Pick
All this needs is a pair of high-waisted jeans and chic flats.
For the Office
It’s a black pencil skirt! But, you know, autumnal.
The Well-Priced Blazer
The mint green, white, and black plaid is beautiful, and the price is right, too.
If You Must Have a Plaid Shirt
The wrap silhouette makes this much more interesting than a button-down — and flattering, too.
The Investment Blazer
It’s slim fitted, comes in this mix of mustard yellow and brown that’s perfect for fall and the longer length in the back comes in handy in colder temps to double as a lighter jacket.
The Nerdy Option
The cropped length makes these look great with ankle boots.
The Two Trends-in-One Option
Military green and a hint of plaid — very of-the-moment.
The Designer Version That’s Actually Wearable
The slim fit and navy-blue color make these really chic.
The Sexy Approach
The open v-back detail adds a bit of unexpected va-va-voom.
If You Want the Runway Version IRL
The multicolored plaid, the knit panel, and the asymmetrical hemline all give this skirt a ton of edge.
