Summer Never Has to End at This New Montauk Oasis

If there was a summer of peak Montauk, it would’ve been 2017. It seemed like a new collaboration or party occurred every week in Long Island’s East End. And one very, very good thing also happened: Hero Beach Club.

The waterfront property which was once a 1950’s beach motel was renovated this year, but unlike many of the Montauk properties that aim to attract crowds and events, Hero Beach Club does the opposite. It’s like a snow-globe of bliss that preserves the beauty and quiet of the Hamptons.

The hotel will be open nine months out of the year (closed from January to March). And while Montauk is known as a summer town, there’s plenty to do for a fall getaway: 70 percent of the land is preserved, and its hiking trails and endless beaches become particularly attractive when crowds give way. That’s true in the water, too: surfing and fishing are best in the fall, when human traffic finally dies down.