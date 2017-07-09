A New Book Takes You Inside the Homes of New York’s Most Eclectic Personalities

There are infinite ways to peek inside the homes of creative people. Blogs, Pinterest, and magazines all take voyeuristic trips into the closets of the well-heeled or the offices of the hyperproductive. New York Behind Closed Doors is an impressive new compendium of such glimpses, compiled by two women with equally impressive access: writer Polly Devlin, a former features editor at Vogue, and photographer Annie Schlechter, who has shot for House Beautiful, Travel + Leisure, and New York. Published by Gibbs Smith, it’s out this week.
