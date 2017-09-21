Rape Threat Sent to Journalist Used As Instagram Ad

Photo: Mint Images/Getty Images/Mint Images RF

Here are some good potential Instagram photos to use in an ad for the platform: Scenic and enviably styled travel pictures. Overhead food shots. Someone’s dogs. Here is a less good Instagram photo to use for that purpose: A screengrab of an email in which a journalist received a rape threat. Unfortunately, that’s what Guardian journalist Olivia Solon says happened with one of her posts.

The email itself reads “I will rape you before I kill you, you filthy whore,” with a subject line of “Olivia, you fucking bitch!!!!!!!!” Instagram’s algorithm apparently found it “engaging” because of the number of comments she received and served it up as a Facebook ad (Facebook owns Instagram) to her sister.

Instagram is using one of my most "engaging" posts to advertise its service to others on Facebook 😂 pic.twitter.com/lyEBHQXMfa — Olivia Solon (@oliviasolon) September 21, 2017

This is hardly a social-media site’s first brush with faulty algorithms — this comes just a week after it was discovered that Facebook users could buy hate speech–targeted ads on the platform.