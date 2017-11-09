Tom Ford Just Released 100 New Lipsticks You Can Buy Today

Photo: Courtesy of Tom Ford

As a follow-up to his clutch-sized lipstick collection Boys, Tom Ford is releasing Girls – with 50 more new shades. Like Boys, the shades will be limited-edition and will be a mix of sheer and matte finishes.

Many of the names are recognizable and appear to be an homage to some of Ford’s favorite women: Carine [Roitfeld], Naomi [Campbell], Dakota [Johnson], Emma [Stone], Grace [Coddington], Julianne [Moore], Rinko [Kukuchi], Lena [Dunham], and Ashley [presumably Weatherford.] There’s also a shade named Katherine (which is close enough to Kathleen, I guess). There is no shade named Rihanna, who will have to make do with her own beauty line, or Anna (but there is an Anne).

Photo: Courtesy of Tom Ford

You can buy them each for $36, in a set of three for $108, or, if you’re feeling flush, get all 50 for $1,980. They’re available for preview now in select stores or on TomFord.com September 15th.