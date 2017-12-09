Iris Apfel and Paris Hilton Partied Last Night at NYFW

If you’ve been looking through the Fashion Week runway galleries and Instagrams and thinking I wish there were more bomber jackets with 3D animals printed on them, Gucci Mane granted your wish last night at not one, but two parties. Double the beasts, double the Golden Peacock props.
Elsewhere, Paris Hilton was a beautiful person at Paper magazine’s Beautiful People Party, where Kaia Gerber strutted on top of the Dave and Busters’ arcade games. In other Paris news, rapper Young Paris gave the New York Fashion Week crowd some disco fever opening for Gucci Mane at Mailroom, presented by Zirkova. Click through to see Rosario Dawson, Ruby Aldridge, and more.
Comments