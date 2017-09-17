You Can Get Married in Issa Rae’s Emmys Dress

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

If you’ve been to any weddings this summer, then you might recognize Issa Rae’s 2017 Emmys dress. The Insecure star wore a custom Vera Wang bridal dress on the red carpet this year, which the designer made just for her in red, not white.

The original Clementine bridal dress features the same swooping back and sleeve embellishment. It retails for $3,590 and currently can be found on Moda Operandi — if you have any interest in channeling Issa Rae as you walk down the aisle.

Wedding dress or not, Rae looks stunning in this dress’s color and cut. Maybe we’ll see her character get married in the white version next season…