Issa Rae Is the New Face of CoverGirl

Photo: Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Issa Rae catapulted into stardom with her web series, Awkward, but now an easy, breezy partnership is headed her way. CoverGirl announced today that Rae has joined the makeup company as its latest brand ambassador.

“My character is ever-evolving, and makeup is a tool to help transform my persona — whether for a role I play in content that I produce, or the different roles I take on in my life,” Rae said in a statement. “Becoming a CoverGirl means a lot because the brand recognizes just how important it is for people to embrace their individuality and express themselves in unique and diverse ways.”

Rae joins Zendaya, Janelle Monáe, and the brand’s first male spokesperson, James Charles, as CoverGirl faces. Both Rae and CoverGirl are keeping the details of the partnership under wraps, for now. But if Rae’s deal doesn’t include a line of special products like Katy Perry, well, that would be pretty awkward.