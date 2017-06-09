Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Were Finally Photographed Holding Hands on the Beach

Photo: Getty Images

For the past four years, it’s been widely reported that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have been secretly dating, which they’ve both continually denied. But on Wednesday, TMZ published pictures of the pair holding hands in Malibu, seemingly (finally) confirming their relationship.

As you’ll recall, Holmes stealthily maneuvered a divorce from Tom Cruise in 2012 and began a new life of secret Whole Foods entrances in New York. Her relationship with Cruise was excessively visible — who could possibly forget the couch-jumping incident?

But by 2013, rumors started swirling that Holmes was secretly dating Cruise’s Collateral co-star Foxx. And for some reason — Radar Online claimed in 2016 that it’s because of her settlement with Cruise, though that’s complete speculation at this point — the pair decided to keep their relationship on the down-low, publicly denying that they’re dating despite copious evidence and Real Housewives podcasts to the contrary.

Over Labor Day weekend, however, the pair decided to finally act like a non-secret couple, as they were photographed out in public on the beach holding hands and strolling in the sand. Although TMZ has the exclusive pictures (and video), E! got the inside scoop on the outing: According to a “source,” Holmes and Foxx spent the day in Malibu at a friend’s house before “splashing around, flirting and getting close” at the beach near Paradise Cove. Apparently the couple is staying with her daughter, Suri, in Calabasas, and the outing was a “romantic date.”

Can’t wait to see pictures of them looking couple-y at Whole Foods next.