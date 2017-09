Adjusting to motherhood and adapting to life in a foreign country presented similar challenges, and both seemed to make the other experience lonelier.

The Double Culture Shock of Becoming a Mom While Living Abroad

Shop now before they sell out.

What to Buy From Uniqlo’s Amazing New Designer Collaboration with J.W.Anderson

This is how she responds to Mother! critics.

Jennifer Lawrence Acts Like Jennifer Lawrence at Mother! Screening

25 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy

Nielsen has the receipts, thank you very much.

Report: Black Women Are Responsible for Everything Cool

They’ve been staying at Cara Delevingne’s flat.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Are Still Together But It’s Very Secret

The Model Who’s Not Your Typical Insta-Girl

9:49 a.m.

Here’s the Speech You Wish You Could Give Every Bad Date

Last night’s episode of Better Things offers the ultimate catharsis.