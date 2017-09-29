See Jennifer Lawrence Do Her Best Georgia O’Keeffe Impression for Dior

Shot By: Brigitte Lacombe

Maria Grazia Chiuri’s first cruise show for Dior was inspired by Georgia O’Keeffe and held in the Calabasas Hills. In the new ad campaign for the collection, Jennifer Lawrence continues her reign as the face of the Parisian house in minimal makeup, a black bowler hat, and a number of embroidered maxi dresses.

The campaign was shot by ongoing house collaborator Brigitte Lacombe and is meant to evoke femininity and the natural world — two of O’Keeffe’s recurring themes. Chiuri said in a statement, “When I started becoming interested in the desert, in the course of my quest for inspiration I came across the extraordinary work of Georgia O’Keeffe, a modern shaman, with her recognizably majestic and solemn look in the sands of New Mexico.” The result, she added, is “above all inner journey, in itself and within its own feminine identity.”