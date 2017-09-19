The Latest on the Cut

2 mins ago

The Story Behind the Greatest Internet Recipe Comment of All Time

Sydne Newberry, a brownies recipe, and the woman who moved to the U.S. and stole her husband.

11 mins ago

Report: Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen Split After 10 Years, Oh No

According to Us Weekly.

16 mins ago

Melania Trump Threatens to Sue Over Billboards Advertising Her English Skills

The Croatian company that used the First Lady’s picture to advertise its English classes was forced to take its ads down.

2:38 p.m.

White House Chief of Staff Suffers Through Donald Trump’s U.N. Speech

A familiar pose.

2:00 p.m.

How to Turn a Job You Hate Into One You Like

When quitting isn’t an option.

1:49 p.m.

Björk’s Bonkers Gucci Dress in ‘The Gate’ Took 550 Hours to Make

Plus 320 hours for embroidery.

1:46 p.m.

3 New Yorkers Try the Steve Bannon Shirt Challenge

▶️ We asked three New Yorkers to find out what it feels like under all those shirts.

1:41 p.m.

Bearing Children: How to Bring Your Baby to the Office for a Visit

First, don’t expect it to be fun (for you).

1:40 p.m.

Now Your Accidentally Mismatched Shoes Are Trendy

Here’s how to wear them without looking like you got dressed in the dark.

1:35 p.m.

Watch This Billion-Dollar Beauty CEO Call for an End to ‘Unattainable’ Images

Her viral speech has more than 11,000 Facebook likes.

1:11 p.m.

Why Female Prisoners in Wyoming Can End Up Serving Longer Terms Than Men

And the legal battle to change that.

12:29 p.m.

Designer Faustine Steinmetz Brings Back Logo-Mania

She riffed on the classic Fendi baguette bag at her first catwalk show.

12:17 p.m.

James Corden Tries to Spin That Photo of Him Kissing Sean Spicer at the Emmys

“To be fair, everyone was kissing ass last night at the Emmys. I just happened to kiss the biggest one there.”

12:03 p.m.

Everything You Need to Know About Kate McKinnon’s New Girlfriend

Jackie Abbott is a damn catch.

12:00 p.m.

Ask a Boss: ‘How Do I Get People to Talk in Meetings?’

Are you sure you actually need to meet?

10:52 a.m.

Fashion’s Edgiest Model in the Season’s Witchiest Looks

A bold fall collection meets an industrial backdrop.

10:42 a.m.

Turns Out a Sex-Doll-Rental Service Isn’t a Good Idea After All

A Chinese sex-doll-rental service was recently banned for being a “bad influence on society” — but what about the GERMS?

10:42 a.m.

Uber Is Sorry for ‘Wife Appreciation Day’ Promo

Uber now knows there are ways to appreciate your wife other than allowing her to “take a day off from the kitchen.”

10:26 a.m.

Elisabeth Moss Cast in Historical Underground Abortion Drama Call Jane

Chicago’s Jane Collective helped women terminate pregnancies in the late 1960s and early 1970s prior to Roe v. Wade.

10:20 a.m.

What Was Ben Affleck Drinking at the Emmys? Water!

Welcome to the Cut’s new, weekly gossip column.