John Kelly and Melania Trump at the U.N. General Assembly. Photo: Mary Altaffer/AP

General John Kelly, the White House chief of staff, was spotted on Tuesday with his head in his hand as he sat through President Donald Trump’s speech at the U.N. General Assembly. Maybe this is just his normal everyday pose?

