Julia Louis-Dreyfus Has Been Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus revealed on Thursday that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The acclaimed Veep actress shared the news with fans on Twitter and Instagram, writing “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one.”

“The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union,” the 56-year-old former Seinfeld star continued. “The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

Just when you thought... A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on Sep 28, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

HBO told People that Louis-Dreyfus was diagnosed the day after her historic Emmy win earlier this month – she set the record for the most wins for a performance in the same role in a single series. The production for her show, Veep, will be adjusted as needed, HBO added. The actress’s representative also said in a statement, “Julia is incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support and well wishes.”

This post has been updated throughout.