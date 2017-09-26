Julie Stiles Reveals She Got Married in a ‘Shotgun’ Wedding

Photo: Barcroft Media/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Julia Stiles married her fiancé Preston J. Cook over Labor Day weekend in a very Pacific Northwest ceremony — on a beach in Seattle with only two friends present, her representative told People on Tuesday.

Stiles, who is expecting her first child, also shared the news on Instagram, posting a picture of Cook’s wedding ring–wearing hand on her pregnant belly alongside the cheeky caption, “Who doesn’t love a shotgun wedding?” and a smiling wink-face emoji.

The pair got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2015 at a private residence in Colombia, after meeting earlier that year on the set of the 2015 film Go With Me, where he worked as a camera assistant. Congrats to the happy couple!