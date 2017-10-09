The Spawn of ’90s Icons Were the Best Models

Photo: Getty Images

It’s not all that surprising that the children and grandchildren of ’90s icons would grow up to be iconic in their own right. Three such spawns have been the best models of New York Fashion Week (so far). If you’ve been hearing Kaia Gerber’s name all week and have no idea who she is, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Name: Kaia Gerber

Connection to fame: daughter of Cindy Crawford

Gerber, who celebrated her 16th birthday the Sunday before Fashion Week, made headlines after opening for Calvin Klein. Yep, that was her runway debut: opening for one of the most highly anticipated shows of the season. She first appeared in Vogue magazine in 2004, at a mere 3 years old, and first posed for a Versace campaign in 2010. After Calvin, she also opened the Alexander Wang show (she’s been a #WangSquad member since 2016).

CALVIN KLEIN! there are no words to describe how I feel, I love you endlessly Raf! A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Sep 7, 2017 at 6:10pm PDT

Name: Cordell Broadus

Connection to fame: son of Snoop Dogg

Broadus has endless hustles, including modeling for Philipp Plein last night and Dolce & Gabbana’s menswear collection, being creative director of ’90s-inspired athleisure brand Joyrich, obtaining a film degree from UCLA, and directing music videos and starting a production company. Up until 2016, he was a wide receiver for UCLA’s football team, but said on Instagram that he only played football for his father. In an interview with Vogue, he said his dad is “kind of chic now” and is the inspiration behind his first collection for Joyrich.

Tonight @poppasnoop & I will be walking in the @philipppleininternational fashion show #NewGen #familybusiness A post shared by Cordell C. Broadus (@cbroadus) on Sep 9, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

Name: Coco Gordon Moore

Connection to fame: daughter of Kim Gordon

The 23-year-old art student almost didn’t tell her mother, Kim Gordon, that she was making her runway debut as a model at Eckhaus Latta’s spring 2018 show. But Moore has also been the star of a Marc Jacobs campaign, modeled for Gap, and was on the cover of Dazed in 2015. Like Gerber, she also made an appearance in a fashion title as a baby — she was shot by Corinne Day in 1994 for Dazed backstage at a Free Kitten concert. She and her mom are very close and just released a collaboration together with & Other Stories. Her mom said of her daughter’s clay-covered runway debut, “It’s nice to see your kids out in the world doing things on their own. I know she was nervous.”