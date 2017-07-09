A new Cole Haan campaign offers insight into a model (ha) mentor-mentee pairing: Karlie Kloss and Christy Turlington. The series of videos, produced by an all-female team, features the two supermodels giving advice to each other and the viewers on everything from keeping your spirits high to challenging yourself.

The campaign, called Extraordinary Women, Extraordinary Stories, was shot by Cass Bird and styled by Karla Welch. Oh yeah, in the middle of all their advice, there are some shots of fabulous, deep-red Cole Haan boots and leopard loafers. Watch the first video below and find the rest on their channel.