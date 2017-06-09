Kate Middleton Awarded $120,000 in Damages for Topless Photo Scandal

Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo / Contributor/Getty Images

Five years later, Kate Middleton has been awarded $120,000 in damages after a French tabloid published topless photos of the Duchess.

Closer magazine was ordered to pay almost $120,000 in damages, and the editor and publisher were each fined 45,000 euros, per People.

The couple did not attend the trial, but attorney Jean Weil read a statement from Prince William.

My wife and I thought that we could go to France for a few days in a secluded villa owned by a member of my family, and thus enjoy our privacy. We know France and the French and we know that they are, in principle, respectful of private life, including that of their guests. The clandestine way in which these photographs were taken was particularly shocking to us as it breached our privacy.

The photos of Kate sunbathing topless appeared on the cover of Closer and were published across Europe in 2012. William and Kate immediately took legal action — at the time, source told People their motto was “stay calm and carry on.” How 2012.