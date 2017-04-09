Kate Middleton is Pregnant With Her Third Child

Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kensington Palace has confirmed that Kate Middleton and Prince William are expecting their third child. The Duchess is thought to be a little less than three months pregnant, according to People. The new baby will join brother, Prince George, 4, and sister, Princess Charlotte, 2.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,” “The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news,” a statement from Kensington Palace, released this morning, said.

The announcement came after Middleton, 35, recently canceled a public appearance. Kensington Palace confirmed she was suffering from morning sickness, as she had with her previous two pregnancies.

In the meantime, this is a big week for the family. On Thursday Prince George will start primary school at Thomas’s Battersea in London. Princess Charlotte is expected to start nursery school soon as well.