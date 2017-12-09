Kate Upton Stars in iPhone Videos for Zac Posen’s New Campaign

As Audrey Hepburn’s Holly Golightly declares, “Nothing very bad can happen to you at Tiffany’s.” The same could be said about wearing one of Zac Posen’s twirl-worthy gowns. To evoke the fantasy of spinning in one of his creations, the designer cast Kate Upton and model Barbara Fialho to star in the look book and a series of short films for his spring/summer 2018 collection.

Shot on Posen’s iPhone and released in lieu of a runway show, the videos feature Upton wearing a billowing floral gown, and Fialho dancing happily in a bubblegum-pink dress. Posen used three filters to create an 18th-century-meets-1950s aesthetic, making Upton and Fialho look like they’re sitting for a spread by Diana Vreeland.

In an interview with the publication Fashion Unfiltered, Posen likened the films’ style to “the romanticism of Europe from an American perspective,” using “Instagram colorations and MTV filters.”

Watch two clips from the look book above and below.