A Dragon Ate a Girl at the Kenzo Show

My hat off to Carol Lim and @humbertotoo of #Kenzo who consistently provide breathtaking experiences as their fashion show formats - tonight in Paris we were treated to a #Kagura dance by dancers from 9 different Kagura troupes from #Hiroshima, all amateurs who train for this physical dance after work!! Sublime in a fashion age of speed and jaded showgoing! Ps thanks for the foooooood! #pfw A post shared by Caroline Issa (@carolineissa) on Sep 27, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

Designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim love a good show — and not just one that includes a runway. For their Opening Ceremony event at New York Fashion Week, they collaborated with Spike Jonze on a touching dance performance titled “Changers,” which starred Mia Wasikowska and Lakeith Stanfield. And on Wednesday night at Paris Fashion Week, the duo staged a traditional Japanese Kagura dance for Kenzo titled “Yamata no Orochi.”

Performed by nine different Kagura troupes from the Hiroshima Prefecture, (who all train for their weekend shows after work), the dance tells the story of an eight-headed and eight-tailed dragon that eats a young girl once a year. Yes, you read that correctly: A dragon that eats a girl.

Sounds a little like Fashion Month, no?