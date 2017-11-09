Kim Gordon and Huma Abedin Partied Last Night at NYFW

Icons and a lot of iconic spawns partied in various corners of Manhattan and Brooklyn last night, about halfway through New York Fashion Week.
Michael Kors made an appearance at Town & Country’s 50 New Modern Swans, which also featured Princess Olympia of Greece (of snap pack fame) and Sistine Stallone (of Sylvester fame). Kim Gordon and her daughter, Coco Gordon Moore, celebrated Moore’s first Fashion Week at the Opening Ceremony after-party. The cool kids, including Bella Thorne, Shaun Ross, and Jourdan Dunn, turned out for Rochambeau spring/summer 2018 party. Click ahead to see them, plus Derek Blasberg, Carmelo Anthony, Diplo, and more.
