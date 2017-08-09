Kim Kardashian and Gigi Hadid Partied Last Night at NYFW

Sadly (but not shockingly) despite Calvin Klein’s Western-runway show, there was no honky-tonk Fashion Week last night. This season the Public Hotel’s glittering escalators are proving to be the best photo backdrop — Kardashian approved.

Shopbop hosted a party that included a large couch and a puppy that posed for photos with Kate Mara. Winnie Harlow stunned in hot-pink boots at a GrandLife party. Bella Hadid brought back the pageboy cap at Desigual, then embraced sister Gigi at the Public. Click through to see Adriana Lima, Kendall Jenner, and more.