What is feminism? Is it a $700+ designer T-shirt that reads “we should all be feminists”? Is it a trendy a period underwear line? Or is it Kim Kardashian discussing gender equality while getting a foot massage from another woman?

As part of her Allure cover story, the reality TV star was asked “what’s society’s ideal for a woman?”

“I mean, I don’t really live by society’s ideal so what I would hope is just that women are equal. Like women in every way—whether it’s equal pay, equal rights, I just feel like women should have the same rights as men,” Kardashian reflected. “I definitely think that women should just have the rights of what they want to do with their bodies, and I think that’s really frustrating when certain rights are being taken away.”

“You’re just really strong,” she continued, addressing the masseuse. “Minus the orange spray tan on my feet. Can you massage that off?”