The Latest on the Cut

5:30 p.m.

Before Mod Fashion on Mad Men, There Was Pierre Cardin

A new photography book celebrates the designer’s avant-garde approach to fashion and design.

5:25 p.m.

Kirsten Dunst Accidentally Got Thoroughly Stoned While Filming Rodarte Movie

“I don’t smoke full joints. This is, like, strong sh*t.”

4:50 p.m.

Michelle Obama Went to a Beauty Salon Opening in Virginia

She was there to support a former White House stylist.

3:52 p.m.

Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, and Amy Poehler Are Making a Netflix Comedy

The eight-episode series is set during a “seemingly inescapable party” in New York.

3:31 p.m.

Nicole Krauss on 8 Things That Inspired Her New Novel

From the secular spiritualism of Tel Aviv to her grandfather’s old photographs.

3:30 p.m.

You Only Have 24 Hours to Buy the Best New Eye Shadow Palette

Charlotte Tilbury is coming for the Urban Decay Naked palette.

2:25 p.m.

Gisele Bündchen Shook Emmanuel Macron’s Hand and He Almost Lost It

He had trouble maintaining eye contact.

2:16 p.m.

American Vandal Is the Most Realistic Portrayal of High School Ever

It’s also really, really funny.

2:07 p.m.

Female Scientists Will Be Honored in a Light Show at Grand Central

The installation is part of GE’s campaign to close the gender gap in STEM by 2020.

2:04 p.m.

De Blasio Brags About Punk Cred While Establishing Office of Nightlife

“For me the punk movement was tremendously important and spoke to my heart, because we were trying to sort out the world.”

1:15 p.m.

Gwyneth Paltrow Wants to Take Goop ‘in the Field,’ Maybe to Flint, Michigan

It’s a pivot to video that might start in Flint.

1:04 p.m.

Jake Gyllenhaal Is Desperate for a Baby

He says he’s ready to be a dad.

11:52 a.m.

Lena Waithe on Her Emmys Night With Aziz, Reese, Nicole, Riz, and Donald

“I’ve gotta stand there acting like they ain’t Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman talking to me.”

11:50 a.m.

Watch the N°21 Livestream

Enjoy!

11:48 a.m.

It’s Okay to Politicize Your Child When Politics Are Threatening His Life

Republicans are endangering health care for American families, again.

11:40 a.m.

5 Ways to Wear Red From Head-to-Toe

How to make this over-the-top runway trend work in real life.

11:07 a.m.

Hillary Clinton Says Putin Manspread at Her

“There’s an expression — we certainly know it in New York.”

11:02 a.m.

Actually, No One Wants to Put Sean Spicer on TV

Because of a “lack of credibility.”

10:55 a.m.

Gucci’s Spring 2018 Show Mashes-Up Every Culture and Decade

“This collection embodies this exercise of resistance.”

10:07 a.m.

Deal of the Day: A 46 Percent Off British Leather Backpack

For those looking to channel their inner “Felicity’s freshman year.”