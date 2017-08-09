Lenny Dykstra Spent Last Night Tweeting at Lena Dunham

Photo: Getty Images

Lena Dunham is an actress and writer best known for the hit HBO show Girls and her propensity for oversharing. She also founded the online newsletter Lenny Letter. Lenny Dykstra is a former baseball player known for going to prison for bankruptcy fraud and his propensity for being a general dirtbag. On Thursday night, the worlds of Lena and Lenny (the person, not the newsletter) collided in a bizarre, spectacular fashion on Twitter, when Dunham tweeted that she was “horny for baseball players” and Dykstra encouraged her to slide into his DMs. 2017, baby!

DM me. — Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) September 7, 2017

Nails continued to tweet at Dunham throughout the evening, while the world looked on in a mix of horror and confusion.

Lena, this is for you: https://t.co/GYUVLFNEDf — Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) September 8, 2017

I love when they're trying so hard to act like they're playing hard to get! — Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) September 8, 2017

I'm already asleep, grandpa 👴🏼 — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) September 8, 2017

At least he didn’t try to give her financial advice.