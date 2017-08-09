Why Is Leonardo DiCaprio Running So Joyfully?

Photo: LGNEW/LRNYC/MEGA

Former Blake Lively doll pic recipient Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted running through the streets of New York City on Thursday in absolute glee, alongside fellow Pussy Posse member Lukas Haas. But why were these bros in such a rush? And why were they wearing expressions that could only possibly be read as “hee hee”? We have some ideas:

— Late for a Pussy Posse meeting

— Spotted a model

— It was vape o’clock

— Chasing a plastic bag

— Saw a “free office supplies” sign

— Running to get under their safety towels

— Leo finally decided to give exercise a try