Leslie Jones Single-Handedly Made Fashion Week Fun Again

The most amazing thing you’ll see this fashion week? Leslie Jones screaming wildly and wonderfully at model Coco Rocha, at the end of Christian Siriano’s show today at Chelsea Piers. Jones yelled and shimmied and outshone every other guest sitting front row, clearly having the time of her life while shouting, “Coco! I love you, Coco!” She literally stole the show.
Jones and Siriano became friends last year, just before Ghostbusters premiered, when Jones tweeted that she was having a hard time finding a designer to dress her for the red carpet. Siriano was happy to oblige.
Lucky for Siriano: Leslie Jones is the very best, most enthusiastic friend.
