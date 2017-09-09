Leslie Jones Single-Handedly Made Fashion Week Fun Again

I can already tell you that @cocorocha closing @csiriano with @lesdogggg freaking out in the background is the best thing you'll see all fashion week. A post shared by Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) on Sep 9, 2017 at 2:10pm PDT

The most amazing thing you’ll see this fashion week? Leslie Jones screaming wildly and wonderfully at model Coco Rocha, at the end of Christian Sirano’s show today at Chelsea Piers. Jones yelled and shimmied and outshone every other guest sitting front row, clearly having the time of her life while shouting, “Coco! I love you, Coco!” She literally stole the show.

Jones and Siriano became friends last year, just before Ghostbusters premiered, when Jones tweeted that she was a hard time finding a designer to dress her for the red carpet. Siriano was happy to oblige.

✋🏼👋🏼 — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) June 28, 2016

YAAAAAASSSSSS — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) June 28, 2016

Lucky for Siriano: Leslie Jones is the very best, most enthusiastic friend.