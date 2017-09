Photo: Kevin Winter / Staff/Getty Images

Reginae Carter tweeted that her dad, Lil Wayne, is, “doing fine” after the 34-year-old rapper suffered seizures on Sunday afternoon. He was found unconscious in his Chicago hotel room, and was taken to Northwestern hospital.

My dad is doing fine everyone ! Thanks for the concerns😘😘 you guys are amazing 😇 — Love me (@reginae_carter1) September 4, 2017

Carter also followed up with some… cryptic words of advice.

Oh yeah .. & don't believe everything you hear 🙂 — Love me (@reginae_carter1) September 4, 2017

Not really sure what that means yet, but everyone just take a deep breath that Lil Wayne is okay.