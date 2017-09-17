Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

A little over an hour into the 69th annual Emmy awards, viewers received the award of Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton, and Jane Fonda on their television screens. The 9 to 5 stars reunited to present the Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a limited series or movie, for which Fonda started off with the line: “In 1980, we refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot boss.”

Tomlin continued, “And in 2017 we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot boss.” (You know, Trump.)

Meanwhile, Parton is “just hoping that I’m going to get one of those Grace and Frankie vibrators in my swag bag tonight.”