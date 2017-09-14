Jane Fonda Will Walk in One of Paris’s Biggest Runway Shows in Years

Alexander Wang may have closed down a few streets, but in a few weeks Paris’s most famous avenue will be shut down for one of the biggest shows of the week. For the first time ever, L’Oréal Paris will transform the Avenue des Champs-Élyséess (think like Fifth Avenue) into a runway for Doutzen Kroes, Jane Fonda, Maria Borges, and Soo Joo Park. It will be a joint fashion-beauty show, with over 70 different beauty looks created by L’Oréal Paris’s global makeup director, Val Garland, and her team.

The extravaganza will be called “Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris” (the L’Oréal Paris parade — but no ticker tape or marching band). In a press release, Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou, L’Oréal’s brand president, said, “Bringing the show onto the most famous street of Paris is a way of opening up the worlds of fashion and beauty like never before. Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris is truly open to all and we are proud to cast models and spokespersons from all around the world and from diverse backgrounds to represent beauty for everyone.” (Yet another beauty brand that sees the benefit of inclusivity.) The show will take place on October 1 at 3:30 p.m. Paris time or 9:30 p.m. ET, and will undoubtedly include some Balmain lipstick.