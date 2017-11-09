Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of September 11

Photo: The Push Pose

This week, the waning moon moves through Gemini, Cancer, and Leo. Next week will bring a new moon in Virgo, and with it new beginnings. As the moon grows smaller above you, what tightly held feelings can you let go of, here on the ground?

Aries: This is a week for listening to the sounds that call out through the sky, and the stories that speak to you through time. What does it mean that you’re here, today? What do your bones feel called to do? There’s too much work to be done, too much space, too much feeling. So how, this week, will you choose to spend your time? How will you choose to listen, and how will you choose to speak?

Taurus: Some days the world holds its own symmetry, and some days it leans out of balance, leaving you struggling, racing to keep up. Some days the world holds its own shape, and some days it bursts just into strangeness, something unfamiliar and wild that you’re left to make sense of again. You don’t have to know everything, and you don’t have to pretend it’s all easy. Just try to hold fast to your bright living love.

Gemini: The world holds so many things you can’t expect, surprises and changes you can’t yet predict. It’s so easy to use your energy trying to look into the future, but remind yourself that you don’t have to know everything now. Give yourself permission just to live, the best way you can, in this uncertain world. You can watch the wild future bloom.

Cancer: Remind yourself, this week, that you don’t need to be a hero. You don’t need to know the world perfectly, and you don’t need to save it right now, on your own. Sometimes, there’s no inspiration, no key to unlock every puzzle. Sometimes goodness accumulates slowly. This isn’t easy work. Every day, you’re building your reserves of honesty, of courage, of love.

Leo: When the rain keeps falling, when the cruelty of the world seems to know no end, you might need to remind yourself that your work still matters, even now. Your work still matters when you aren’t a hero and when you don’t even feel brave. Some challenges look small, so small you could hardly name them. These, too, are the ones that count.

Virgo: Remind yourself, this week, that you don’t have to get everything right. Your words don’t always have to be clear, and your face doesn’t always need to be legible. When the world’s as dark and as strange as this, you don’t always have to respond with correctness. Sometimes you can respond to power with untamed power of your own.

Libra: There’s a sweetness in dreaming of a future full of brightness and love, but this is a week for remembering the sweetness of being alive today, right now. You don’t need to look too far ahead for a sign. You don’t need to travel across the whole earth to learn what it means to be a person. This is a week for human-size pleasures and human-size struggles, for joy you can hold in your hand.

Scorpio: How will you prepare to be kind when the world keeps heating up? How will you prepare to stay generous when the world’s powers keep expanding, growing dense, stretching out like invasive vines? You can only be as strong as your body will bear. So how will you keep waking up to meet this world with a heart full of courage and love?

Sagittarius: This is a week for lighting a spark in your heart again. This is a week for finding what you need to keep moving. Maybe it’s the dream of a wild green future, and maybe it’s the promise of courage, today, in your own city. It’s still okay to go home and weep, and it’s still okay to go out and laugh. Through all this, remember that the end isn’t here yet.

Capricorn: Sometimes you can experience the world through knowledge, and sometimes you can experience the world with thought, and sometimes you just have to move through the world by being in it. Your thoughts are solid and good, and they can hold you up, but this is a week for motion into the spaces you don’t yet know. This is a week for moving into the caves and hollows, into the spaces where the light gets dim.

Aquarius: You don’t have to love every song that was ever written, not even the ones that were written for you. You don’t have to accept every offering of love, or every offering of poison either. There’s too much suffering for you to be able to touch and hold and keep it all. This week, it’s okay to step back, to rest, to set your own course again.

Pisces: Some change is coming, and some change is already here, and this week you might feel both at once — both the change roaring in the distance, and the change rumbling under your feet. Both the change flashing and lingering in your dreams, and the change calling out from the solid ground at the edge of the sea. This isn’t an easy place to move through, and it’s enough, sometimes, just to keep going.