Madonna Is Apparently Too Famous to Receive Packages

Photo: Madonna/@Madonna/Twitter

How was your Labor Day weekend? Was it nice and relaxing? Because for Madonna it was anything but nice and relaxing — all thanks to a particular multinational courier delivery service wreaking havoc on her parcels. All Madge wants is a FedEx package delivered to the door of one of her presumably many megamansions, but the poor sods running the company don’t believe she’s actually the eponymous Material Girl, for whatever reason. “When you’ve been arguing with Fed-Ex all week that you really are Madonna,” she tweeted with a selfie this morning, “and they still won’t release your package … #BitchPlease.” Life is a mystery and everyone must stand alone, after all.