Back when the Old Taylor Swift was still alive, she spent some time sipping maple lattes and going apple picking with Jake Gyllenhaal, who was later the subject of her big Red-era ballad “All Too Well.” In that song, Taylor includes a series of lines about her scarf, which she claims she left “at your sister’s house / And you still got it in your drawer even now.” Bad news for literalist Taylor fans: Maggie Gyllenhaal told Andy Cohen that she has no idea about the existence or location of the scarf, and that she has never understood why people keep asking her about it. Did Jake just snag the scarf from Maggie’s house when Maggie wasn’t looking? Did the scarf ever exist? Did Jake and Taylor’s love ever exist? Taylor, we’re going to need more specifics on this scarf.