Marc Jacobs Staged a Silent, Colorful Runway

Marc Jacobs staged his show at the Park Avenue Armory in utter silence until an opera-soundtracked finale, making tonight just a shade more musical than last season’s completely silent runway. There were no model-DJ spinning tracks, no house music, and no gimmicks — just a hushed front row of guests including Nikki Minaj and Cindy Crawford, there to see the designer’s colorful collection of Loulou de la Falaise-inspired looks. It was so quiet, only faint whispers could be heard on the Instagram livestream.

At Marc Jacobs, a certain silence. But lots of color!

Models including the Hadid sisters and Kaia Gerber circled the room, wearing monochromatic looks in neon pink and Kelly green, and oversized power suits in eccentric prints.

Each model wore a head scarf that complemented her look, inspired by British milliner Stephen Jones. In comments on the livestream, some viewers discussed whether the use of headdresses was troubling; others noted that the designer cast Muslim models such as Bella Hadid.

Jacobs embraced the Birkenstock, pairing the sandals with feather boas or posh stoles (the chic-cult shoe keeps getting chicer). The beauty look was simple. Proving Jacobs’ attention to detail, each model had a personalized style of black eyeliner for the show, created by Diane Kendal.

Kaia Gerber closed the show wearing a canary-yellow dress with a black headpiece and belt. To everyone’s surprise, opera music swelled for the final walk. And with that, New York Fashion Week is a wrap.

