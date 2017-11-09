Max Mara Made a Mini Version of Their Whitney Bag

Photo: Courtesy of Max Mara

Two years ago, when the new Whitney Museum just opened, Max Mara created a limited-edition bag inspired by the Renzo Piano–designed building. The tote featured vertical slits across the sides as a nod to the exterior. This week the brand launched a different version, to commemorate a different opening: their newly renovated Madison Avenue flagship boutique.

Like the first bag, they’re totes with the same side detailing but instead of sedate neutrals, they’re reimagined in lush velvet and shrunken down in size. In colors like mustard yellow, navy, emerald green, red, and black, they’re a way to take your love of the tiny-bag trend well into cooler weather. And to make it more user-friendly, they also come with cross-body straps but don’t expect them to be plain — to give it an extra kick, they’re bedecked with rhinestones. Scroll ahead to check all of them out.

Max Mara Mini Whitney bag, $1,420 at Max Mara, 813 Madison Avenue; 212-879-6100