Meghan Markle on Romance With Prince Harry: ‘We’re a Couple. We’re in Love.’

Photo: Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made their relationship Vanity Fair official. Markle spoke to the magazine about Suits, growing up in Los Angeles, and confirmed that she dated the royal for months in private before confirming their relationship publicly last year. “We’re a couple,” she told VF. “We’re in love. I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story.” Basically: Stop being so nosy!

Markle said she met Prince Harry in July in London, and they were introduced by mutual friends. She didn’t dish on her favorite dates or much else, but the Suits star did talk about handling the new (and glaring) tabloid attention: “I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it’s really simple,” she said. “We’re two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people’s perception. Nothing about me changed. I’m still the same person that I am, and I’ve never defined myself by my relationship.”