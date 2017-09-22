The Latest on the Cut

Here Are the Best Reactions to Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy News

So many memes.

Michael Kors and Naomie Harris Partied in London

Celebrating Kors new fragrance, Sexy Ruby.

Keep This Photographer Who Lost His Friend’s Wedding Photos in Your Thoughts

Because he’s gonna need it.

The Brooklyn Museum Revisits The Dinner Party by Judy Chicago

A new exhibit honors the tenth anniversary of the Elizabeth A. Sackler Center for Feminist Art.

Report: Kylie Jenner Pregnant

According to TMZ and “Page Six.”

The Giant Bags of 2007 Have Returned

Make like an Olsen twin and supersize your tote.

Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Is Making the Pettiest Show on Earth

If there were a petty Olympics, this would take all the gold.

The Strange Experience of Watching Melania Trump Speak

In her public appearances, the First Lady reminds us of everything that’s wrong with this presidency.

This Week in Drama: the Rogue Lawn Pooper, a Mariah Carey Lawsuit, and More

We recap the pettiest squabbles, juiciest feuds, and other niche drama you didn’t know you were living for every week.

Versace’s Ultimate Supermodel Reunion

One of the most major fashion show moments of all time.

Azerbaijani President’s Daughter Takes Selfies During Speech About Massacre

Leyla Aliyeva’s father, Ilham Aliyev — widely considered an authoritarian ruler — was addressing the U.N. General Assembly at the time.

Bella Hadid and Lena Dunham Partied This Week

Plus: Rihanna, Aziz Ansari, Stephen Colbert.

The Best Wardrobe Basics for Women

From white T-shirts to blue jeans, white sneakers to black work pants.

Betsy DeVos Rescinds Title IX Guidance on Campus Sexual Assault

Interim guidance allows schools to use the “clear and convincing evidence” standard.

Megyn Kelly Doesn’t Want to Talk About Donald Trump on Her New Show

“I think people are looking for a break from that.”

This Is the Perfect Look for the First Day of Fall

Ideal for anything from fashion shows to crackling fires.

Texas Lawmaker Accused of Spending $51K on Online Psychic

Dawnna Dukes is facing corruption charges for giving a raise to an aide who drove her daughter to and from school.

The Double Culture Shock of Becoming a Mom While Living Abroad

Adjusting to motherhood and adapting to life in a foreign country presented similar challenges, and both seemed to make the other experience lonelier.

What to Buy From Uniqlo’s Amazing New Designer Collaboration With J.W. Anderson

Shop now before they sell out.

Jennifer Lawrence Acts Like Jennifer Lawrence at Mother! Screening

This is how she responds to Mother! critics.