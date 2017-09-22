Michael Kors and Naomie Harris Partied in London

Michael Kors believes rubies are sexy — and he threw an entire party in London to prove it. While many of the fashion crowd decamped to Milan, this week to press on with the rest of the month, Kors took the opportunity to take over the Tate Modern (with a life-size ruby installation) with a crew of his model muses and friends. Erin O’Connor and Naomie Harris were both on hand to help the designer celebrate his newest raspberry and jasmine-scented fragrance, Sexy Ruby. Click through the slideshow to see more of Tom Daley, Serayah McNeil, Soo Joo Park and more seeing red (although not wearing it).
Comments