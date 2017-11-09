Photo: busyphilipps/Instagram

In the early aughts, while you were screaming at your television about the Dawson-Joey-Pacey love triangle, Dawson’s Creek’s greatest love was growing behind the scenes: the relationship between Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps. In honor of Williams’s birthday, the best friends got cozy on a porch in Massachusetts, blasted Frank Ocean on a speaker, and dished about all the different guys they kissed during their time on the WB series. And by “they kissed” we mean Williams kissed, since Phillips was relegated to only smooching Joshua Jackson.

PSA: Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams are in Massachusetts rn reminiscing about who they made out with on Dawson's Creek pic.twitter.com/bysBAI4Wkx — A.B. (@AlannaBennett) September 11, 2017

I mean who hasn't sat on a porch reminiscing about who they've made out with in their lives pic.twitter.com/hqivwHErLs — A.B. (@AlannaBennett) September 11, 2017

My fave is the two of them marveling at the ongoing success of Jensen Ackles and Supernatural. "They have their own comic-cons!" pic.twitter.com/S2ewAvCRia — A.B. (@AlannaBennett) September 11, 2017

They also found a dock in the Bay State to sit on and stare wistfully off into the distance from, as they presumably thought about how great it would be if they got their own Dawson’s Creek spinoff series Jen and Audrey’s New England Adulthood Filled With Steamy Make Out Sessions. (The CW should get on this series pronto).

We found a dock. WHERE YOU AT DAWSON? #wedontwanttowaitforourlivestobeover A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Sep 10, 2017 at 1:21pm PDT

Also, if you need further proof of the purity of their friendship, just look at this gram: