Can’t Decide Which Jacket to Wear? Tie Two Together

It’s a classic problem when attending Fashion Week — which rain coat do you wear when it’s not raining, and you also want to show off the Lichtenstein-esque detail on the back of your sweatshirt? The solution is obviously to tie both of them into a low-backed coat. It’s a more effective way to show off a sweatshirt which asks the existential question that plagues countless lovelorn folks — “Why can’t my boyfriend skate?!” Finish off the look with some classic sneakers, black pants, and a baseball cap. It’s simulatenously hypebeast, normcore and gorpcore, proving that innovation is the cornerstone of peacocking.
Comments