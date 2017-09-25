Is This Delightful Outfit the Craziest Look of Fashion Month?

To stand out among the street style bunch you can go one of two ways: Wear head-to-toe, straight from the runway designer outfits or adopt a madcap signature style that can’t be ignored. Angelica Sable opted for the second route and wore a wacky but utterly delightful look. She began with a crescent moon catsuit by LVMH prize-winning designer Marine Serre that served as her base layer. From there she piled it on, adding a long black skirt, a shorter floral skirt, and a yellow-trimmed purple turtleneck. But it’s really her choice in footwear that sealed the deal — zoom in and check out those Chinatown mesh slippers in all their sparkly glory. It’s Sable’s wonderful expression of a personal style that earns her the Golden Peacock.
