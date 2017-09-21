All The Ways Moschino Said It With Flowers

Florals are not a new trend, but the way Jeremy Scott did them on Thursday at the Moschino Spring 2018 show during Milan Fashion Week certainly was.

In the past, Scott has transformed his models into paper dolls; cardboard boxes into luxury fabrics; and the Sistine Chapel into bomber jackets. This season, however, we saw punk ballerinas in My Little Pony tanks and women parading as life-size bouquets and floral arrangements. Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and Kaia Gerber all walked the runway looking like Georgia O’Keeffe paintings on acid. It was fifty shades of femininity, or the makings of a surreal, rock and roll ballet. DJ Khaled would have loved it.

Whatever it was, we were inspired…to come up with a ton of flower puns. Maybe it it’s the photosynthesis talking. Below, everything Moschino said with flowers.

When That 1-800-Flowers Hotline Bling

Photo: Catwalking/Getty Images

When the Miracle Grow Hits

Photo: Pietro D’aprano/Getty Images

When He Loves You Not, But You Still Look Good

Photo: Catwalking/Getty Images

When You Are the Secret Garden

Photo: Pietro D’aprano/Getty Images

When You’re Thorny and Love Drama

Photo: Pietro D’aprano/Getty Images

When They Say “Florals Are Trending”

Photo: Catwalking/Getty Images

Where does your garden grow?