Netflix Pulls Children’s-Show Episode for Inappropriate Drawing (It Was a Penis)

Maya the Bee is an animated children’s show about a talking bee named Maya and her adventures with various other anthropomorphic insects, mostly bees. It’s also, according to some very concerned parents, a filthy, filthy peddler of smut.

Although the series has been out since 2012, Variety reports that one mother named Chey Robinson spotted something recently in season one, episode 35. And that something is a very faint line drawing of a penis on a log … in the background … for about half a second.

She posted video of the moment to Facebook, writing, “I know I’m not going crazy and I know that something like this shouldn’t be in a kids’ show whatsoever. I’m extremely disgusted by it, there should be no reason my kids have to see something like this.” (The post is no longer publicly available, but the A.V. Club does have a link to the video.) Her complaint went viral, and Netflix has since pulled the episode.

The Cut reached out to Studio 100 Animation, the show’s creators, for comment and will update this post when we hear back. In the meantime, Netflix should devote their next great true crime mystery series to figuring out how the drawing got there in the first place.