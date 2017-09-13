Jump Inside an Art-World Bounce House and Mourn a New York That Never Was

At the Queens Museum this fall, an ambitious, and oftentimes wildly unrealistic, vision of New York City is on display at the institutions newest exhibition, “Never Built New York.”

Whether it’s a gigantic bounce house (yes, you can jump inside it), an airport on the Hudson, or a gigantic temperature-controlled glass dome, encapsulating a large swath of Manhattan, “Never Built New York” features bizarre, smart, and fun urban-design ideas from the past — all imagined for America’s largest apple.

The exhibition is open from September 17 until February 18, 2018.