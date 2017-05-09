Meet 7 Models Making Their NYFW Debut

New models Bridie Chillemi, Lauren Hall, and Bryan McCartney. Left to right: On Bridie: Marc Jacobs coat, $3,600, and Stephen Jones for Marc Jacobs cap, $750, at marcjacobs.com. On Lauren: Stephen Jones for Marc Jacobs hat, price upon request at marcjacobs.com. Michael Kors trench coat, $3,995 at michaelkors.com. Dior blouse, $1,500 at 21 E. 57th St. Marni pants, $1,670 at 161 Mercer St. On Bryan: Balenciaga jacket, $2,700, and jeans, $495, at 149 Mercer St. Photo: Clay S. Garden. Styled by Solange Franklin.

Each season, New York Fashion Week brings the biggest names in the business to its catwalks, from Gigi and Bella Hadid to Kendall Jenner. But in the crowd, there’s also a handful of fresh, young and diverse faces, all of whom give new life and energy to the shows.

While some young models begin working towards their fashion week debut the minute they graduate high school, others are scouted on the New York subway, in grocery stores, and on social media — ultimately being convinced to leave their day jobs behind. For some, it’s a huge risk, and for others, it’s an exciting alternative to their cubicles.

In the weeks leading up to the Fall 2018 shows, we asked a handful of New York modeling agencies to introduce us to the promising new talent walking for the first time. Get to know them now before they make it big.

Left to right: On Mira: Delpozo hooded sweater, price upon request at 611 Fifth Ave. 3.1 Phillip Lim pants, $495 at 31philliplim.com. Stella McCartney shoes, $840 at 929 Madison Ave. On Lauren: Marni jacket, $2,460, and pants, $1,440, at 161 Mercer St. Boss sweater, $625 at hugoboss.com. Versace shoes, similar styles at 647 Fifth Ave. On César: JW Anderson sweater and pants, similar styles at j-w-anderson.com. Dior Homme boots, $1,350 at 17 E. 57th St. On Bryan: Calvin Klein 205W39NYC top, $1,150, pants, $695, and boots, $1,195, at 654 Madison Ave. On Somalia: Annelise Michelson hoops, $325 at saksfifthavenue.com. Acne Studios dress, $700 at acnestudios.com. Stella McCartney boots, similar styles at 929 Madison Ave. On Joon-Ki: Versace coat, $3,795 at 647 Fifth Ave. Fendi pants, $500, and slide sandals, $990, at fendi.com. On Bridie: Fendi dress, $2,450, and boots, $1,350, at fendi.com. Photo: Clay S. Gardner. Styled by Solange Franklin.

Lauren Hall
17, from Philadelphia 
VNY Models

“When I first started modeling, my mom always traveled with me and came on set. Now my parents love seeing pictures and call me at the end of my day to hear all about it.”

Bryan McCartney
27, from Houston
Red Model Management

“I was scouted on the subway and got signed that same day. I was working full-time as a graphic designer at a small branding studio, and I’m still working there today in a freelance role.”

Left to right: On Mira: Miu Miu pants, $1,295, hat (price upon request), and heels (similar styles), at 11 E. 57th St. Esteban Cortazar sweater, price upon request at 754 Fifth Ave. On Joon-Ki: Kangol beret, $33 at kangolstore.com. Marni sweater, $950, and pants, $800, at 161 Mercer St.Bally loafers, $625 at bally.com. Photo: Clay S. Gardner. Styled by Solange Franklin.

Mira Lenko
20, from Odessa, Ukraine
VNY Models

“I’m an accountant by education and probably would’ve worked as one, so I’m grateful to modeling for showing me another world and another life. It’s hard for me to imagine myself sitting in front of the computer, generating reports for a company.”

Joon-Ki Min
28, from Seoul
State Management

“Before moving to New York from Seoul, I had many proposals from TV shows to become a broadcaster. I worried about coming here, but it was my dream to be in New York.”

Left to Right: On Lauren: Versace sunglasses, $290 at versace.com. Jennifer Fisher earrings, $265 at jenniferfisher.com. Eugène Riconneaus sneakers, for similar styles, at eugenericonneaus.com. Max Mara turtleneck, pants, and coat, price upon request at 813 Madison Ave. On Mira: Alessandra Rich dress, $1,955, and belt, $230, both at netaporter.com. Ellery boots, $820, for similar styles at ellery.com. On Somalia: Dior pants, $5,300 and vest, $3,500, both at 21 East 57th St. Altuzarra boots, $1,995 at 660 Madison Ave. Michael Kors gloves, for similar styles at michaelkors.com. Third Crown bracelet and earrings, for similar styles at thirdcrown.com. Photo: Clay S. Gardner. Styled by Solange Franklin.
Left to Right: On Lauren: Nina Ricci coat, price upon request at 754 Fifth Ave. Stella McCartney jumpsuit, price upon request at 929 Madison Ave. On César: CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC top, $1,450, and pants, $1,695 at 654 Madison Ave. On Somalia: Miu Miu top, $2,740, and pants, $1,295, for similar styles at 11 E. 57th St. On Bridie: Balenciaga turtleneck, $1,150, skirt, $1,395, and boots, $1,295 all available at balenciaga.com. Photo: Clay S. Gardner. Styled by Solange Franklin.

César Acosta 
24, from Santo Domingo 
Red Model Management

“I was discovered while working as a scan coordinator at the Key Food supermarket in the Village. My mom, who passed away when I was 12, used to be a fashion model. Her last show was maternity-themed, and she was three months pregnant with me.”

Somalia Knight
24, from Palm Beach, Florida 
State Management

“I was discovered while riding a bus in New Jersey on vacation. For one shoot, I had to shave the sides and back of my hair. I cried like a baby!”

Bridie Chillemi
21, from Sleepy Hollow, New York
Click Models

“I Irish-danced competitively for seven years. If you’re lucky, I’ll do a jig on set! If I wasn’t modeling, I’d open a Pilates studio.”

Left to right: On Lauren: Stella McCartney sunglasses, for similar styles at stella mccartney.com. Loewe dress, price upon request at 754 Fifth Ave. 3.1 Phillip Lim boots, $695 at saksfifthavenue.com. On Bryan: Gucci bomber jacket, $2,450, shorts, $1,290 and sneakers, $640 all available at gucci.com. On César: Stephen Jones for Marc Jacobs hat, and Marc Jacobs shoes, price upon request at 113 Prince St. Dior Homme bomber jacket, $2,750 at 17 East 57th St. Dries Van Noten pants, $590 at 660 Madison Ave. On Somalia: Miu Miu coat, $4,185 at 11 E. 57th St. Prada boots, $3,200 at barneys.com. Photo: Clay S. Gardner. Styled by Solange Franklin.
On César: Stephen Jones for Marc Jacobs hat, and Marc Jacobs shoes, price upon request at 113 Prince St. Dior Homme bomber jacket, $2,750 at 17 East 57th St. Dries Van Noten pants, $590 at 660 Madison Ave. On Somalia: Miu Miu coat, $4,185 at 11 E. 57th St. Prada boots, $3,200 at barneys.com. Photo: Clay S. Gardner. Styled by Solange Franklin.
Left to Right: On Bryan: Band Of Outsiders blazer, $595, and trousers, $355 at bandofoutsiders.com. Gucci sneakers, $690 at gucci.com. On César: Eugenia Kim hat, $245 at eugeniakim.com. Tim Coppens sweater, for similar styles at barneys.com. Marni trousers, $860 at 161 Mercer St. Fendi sneakers, $750 at fendi.com. Annelise Michelson earrings, for similar styles at saksfifthavenue.com. On Somalia: Tim Coppens dress, for similar styles at barneys.com. Boss pants, $245 at hugoboss.com. Third Crown slide sandals, for similar styles at thirdcrown.com. On Joon-Ki: Bally coat, $1,995, and trousers, $625 at bally.com. On Bridie: Louis Vuitton jacket, $3,750, and pants, $1,160 both at 1 E. 57th St. Carel boots, for similar styles at openingceremony.com. On Lauren: Prada coat, and skirt, price upon request at 575 Broadway. No Ka’ Oi sports bra, $140 at barneys.com. Marc Jacobs boots, $975 at marcjacobs.com. On Mira: Versace sweater, $1,575 and shoes, price upon request at 647 Fifth Ave. Altuzarra pants, for similar styles at netaporter.com. Photo: Clay S. Gardner. Styled by Solange Franklin.

Production Credits:
Photos by Clay S. Gardner
Styled by Solange Franklin
Produced and Casting by Biel Parklee
Hair by Lucas Wilson using Bumble and bumble
Makeup by Mariko Arai using Chanel at The Wall Group
Manicures by Yukie Miyakawa at Kate Ryan Inc.
Models: Lauren Hall and Mira Lenko at VNY Models, Bridie Chillemi at Click Models, Somalia Knight and Joon-Ki Min at State Management, Bryan McCartney and César Acosta at Red NYC.
Digital Technician: Tara Chumpelick. Photography Assistant: Jordan Zuppa. Fashion Assistant: Kyle Hayes. Hair Assistant: Sergio Estrada. Makeup Assistant: Rei Tajima. Manicure Assistant: Naoko Saita.

*A version of this article appears in the September 4, 2017, issue of New York Magazine.

Meet 7 Models Making Their NYFW Debut